Agent of Napoli defender Di Lorenzo: I'm a big LIAR - I had to be...

The agent of Giovanni di Lorenzo insists there were never serious plans to leave Napoli.

Both the defender and agent Mario Guiffredi declared plans to depart before the Euros.

But Di Lorenzo has now performed a U-turn and committed to Napoli, with Guiffredi stating to TMW: “I have always been sincere but to do my job well you have to be a big liar.

"Juve was one of the many clubs that made a phone call to find out, but perhaps it wasn’t even the first. The thing was overemphasized, I didn’t sit down with Juventus to negotiate. The player’s or my real will to leave has never been there.

"We would never have left Napoli defeated, at most we could do it next year after having done very well.”