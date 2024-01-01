Juventus midfielder Pogba rejects Russian offer

Tribal Football
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has rejected an offer from Russia.

Pogba has seen his doping ban slashed from four years to 18 months after appeal, meaning he can return to action in March.

It's emerged that Pogba and Juve are now in talks over a potential release from his contract.

France Football says  the Russian club Broke Boys FC had made an offer to the 31-year-old Frenchman. The club takes part in the Media Football League, a Russian football competition for media teams in which celebrities and influencers take part.

The Pogba camp, however, has politely declined. 

