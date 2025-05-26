Platini on Conte returning to Juventus: They need good players first

Juventus great Michel Platini admits he can see Antonio Conte returning to the Bianconeri.

Conte has just led Napoli to the Scudetto, but his future with the Azzurri is in doubt due to tension with president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Asked about the prospect, Platini said: "He is the champion of Italy. He is a very important figure for Juve, but I don't want to get involved. Tudor is an excellent coach. I think it is very important to have good players if Juve wants to win.

"I have not been a great fan of the work of coaches, it is the players who write the history of a club. If Conte returns it will be a good figure."

Speaking at the 20th edition of the Vialli and Mauro Golf Cup, Platini was also asked about returning to Juve himself.

The former UEFA president said: "I'm honoured that people still think of me after 40 years. I didn't think about this because no one called me."