Napoli president De Laurentiis: If Conte is unhappy here...
Victory on Friday night against Cagliari saw Napoli confirmed as Serie A champions.
Conte's future has been clouded over the final month of the season and De Laurentiis was asked on Saturday night if his coach would be staying.
"Is this a question to ask about a marriage? If someone isn’t happy in an environment, then he needs a change of scenery, just like (Luciani) Spalletti did,” replied De Laurentiis.
“There is respect with Conte, I thank him for the Scudetto two years after the last one. It is not easy for a club in the South of Italy to win two Serie A titles in the space of three years.”
He added, “Compared to the Spalletti Scudetto, this was one we secured in the final mile. It’s not true that this was a weaker league, though, as all the teams strengthened.”