Napoli president De Laurentiis: If Conte is unhappy here...

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has cast fresh doubt on Antonio Conte's future while celebrating their Scudetto triumph on Saturday.

Victory on Friday night against Cagliari saw Napoli confirmed as Serie A champions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Conte's future has been clouded over the final month of the season and De Laurentiis was asked on Saturday night if his coach would be staying.

"Is this a question to ask about a marriage? If someone isn’t happy in an environment, then he needs a change of scenery, just like (Luciani) Spalletti did,” replied De Laurentiis.

“There is respect with Conte, I thank him for the Scudetto two years after the last one. It is not easy for a club in the South of Italy to win two Serie A titles in the space of three years.”

He added, “Compared to the Spalletti Scudetto, this was one we secured in the final mile. It’s not true that this was a weaker league, though, as all the teams strengthened.”