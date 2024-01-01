Como chief Ludi: Owners have big ambitions; we face Napoli with courage

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi has detailed how the club has come together after a shaky start to the season.

Victory over Hellas Verona has Como now sitting tenth on the Serie A table.

Ludi began: "We have no particular secrets. I believe that the solidity of the ownership is the foundation on which we develop our work. We have chosen a methodological path that today gives us great results, under the guidance of a great coach, young but already great like Cesc Fabregas. And then there is great managerial balance: Serie A scared us and still scares us. However, we know that if we have balance, we can have a good championship."

Can the many matches and new European cup formats facilitate surprises for the medium-small teams?

"We are aiming for safety, as a newly promoted team it is mandatory. But we are aware that such a busy schedule can create some surprises. The direction we are going in is dangerous, but it can be an opportunity for the medium-small teams like us, who are not busy during the week."

Patrick Cutrone top scorer, what is your comment?

"Patrick is giving a lot, he has found an emotional balance in a place that loves him, at home. He is working hard, he is taking back what he deserves and what belongs to him because Serie A is his stage. He already has four goals, plus an own goal and a missed penalty, he could have already been at six."

Can you explain the logic behind Como's transfer market?

"We tried in three different phases of the market to bring international experience with Belotti, Reina and Sergi Roberto, Italianity with Mazzitelli and Dossena and talented young players like Nico Paz. A club must also support itself with the future development of its young players."

What will be Varane's future?

"We are still talking to the player, who is always fair to us. I leave the official press releases to the owners, but he will stay with us, he will make Como talked about around the world. Then we will see the subsequent developments."

Napoli-Como on the next matchday:

"We approach this match with great enthusiasm and courage, like the coach's mentality. We must be very humble, it will be a very demanding challenge, but for us, like the away match in Bergamo, it is a further test to understand our personality. We will go and play our game, knowing that we are facing the team at the strongest moment of the championship."

What is the model you are inspired by?

"Our business model is a bit particular: it is closely linked to the territory, its core business is football but it goes beyond the dimension of football. We are trying to attract the entire community of Como. If we stick to the football model, in Italy the example to follow is Atalanta, for what it has done in the last fifteen years of Percassi's management: the most virtuous model, in which they have managed to combine sporting and financial results."

What can you tell us about the Indonesian Hartono family?

"The ownership is very ambitious, it always wants to go in the direction of growth, reaching new goals. We don't make crazy expenses, we have an initial budget to respect but it is normal that with their strength we have the possibility to work also on the emergency. In addition we don't feel any financial problem. They are small and big things that can make the difference in a club."