Napoli coach Conte ready to face Cesc's Como: I thought he could coach at Chelsea

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is insisting the hard work continue after taking the Serie A leadership.

Napoli meet Como on Friday night and Conte previewed the game with the local press today.

How do you manage this somewhat unexpected first place?

"Working seriously, we know very well that we are at the beginning and as I always say it is a period of adjustment for all the teams. The fact that six different teams have alternated at the top proves this. For us it is important that even in a period of adjustment having put hay in the barn, makes you feel more relaxed even when there will be some moments a little more difficult. We continue to believe in the path we are taking, growing in knowledge, in desire, and in all tactical concepts, also expanding other discussions and I must say that I am very satisfied because I have the pleasure of working with a group that gives me ample availability."

Did Como impress you? Did Fabregas have the attitude as a player to be a coach?

"With Cesc we won the Premier League with Chelsea, we shared important moments, I always thought he could be a coach, he played in the middle of the pitch, he was someone who always asked you why certain things were done, I'm happy for him, he's having a fast, beautiful journey, but he's proving to be very prepared from all points of view. Como is the revelation team, in the last three games they could have got 9 points, with Bologna they won 2-0 against a Champions League team, then they beat Atalanta there and it's not a walk in the park and then with Verona. They have health, quality because some players will have a great future, Fadera, Nico Paz, Perrone himself and they also have experience with Cutrone who is having an incredible start, Sergi Roberto. They will give us big problems, they arrive with self-esteem, enthusiasm, but we are preparing."

50,000 on average per game at Maradona, you coached Juve, Chelsea, Tottenham, how important is it to have owned stadiums designed for football?

"In Italy we are a bit behind, I worked in England and the owned stadium like the sports center are fundamental elements for the growth of a club. Even in the lower leagues they have sports centers that when you see them you don't believe it, in addition to the stadium, these are steps that in Italy that slowly, or rather quickly (laughs, ed.), will have to be done. Stadiums like Maradona, San Siro, Olimpico, are part of history, recognized throughout the world, I would find a way for them to become more welcoming, but thinking of changing completely you don't find me in favor. San Siro... the first thing they told me as a boy is that if you don't play there you can't be called a footballer. The facilities need to be improved, but I would be sorry to see them as pieces from museums."

How close or far is Lukaku to the optimal condition you expect?

"He's working, he's starting to do the same loads as his teammates, then he needs specific work because his machine is different from many others, but now he's starting to be in good condition, he's perfectly integrated and for me on the pitch he's someone who, beyond everything, always shifts the balance."

What do you expect with Como? What is there to improve?

"Like everyone else, we work to continue to improve, in everything, tactically, in management, in choices because sometimes we are a bit hasty and we don't see the right choice but it's part of the journey. What I like is seeing the willingness of the boys to learn during training or videos and their desire to improve, but only three months have passed and there is room for improvement in everything, but I see growth, not only tactically, but in character, in terms of determination, desire."

You spoke about the difficulty of taking the field after the others. Is it an advantage now?

"It's an advantage if we win (laughs, ed.), we'll be the first to play and we'll have the chance, by winning, to stay at the top of the table, now it doesn't matter much but it does matter to get three points in the table. All the games are difficult, especially for us who have undertaken this path, winning would be important, but we're facing one of the most difficult teams for many reasons, form, self-esteem, but we're preparing well.

"Pressure is something that we have to get used to always having, I always feel it, we have to have it inside us for the 3 points, it's part of a path on mentality, that healthy pressure, even the healthy fear that makes you raise your level and your attention, it doesn't make you play presumptuously, we're working on this too and I hope that we'll carry this pressure until the end and we'll have to get used to it, it has to be positive pressure, also covering our ears to what's being said around. Some crafty people want to put it on us from outside, to cover their team, but it's part of the game. History teaches us that Scudetti are won by history, the patrimonial value of the squad and the wages, with very few exceptions."

Kvara angry about the substitution or the fouls?

"I didn't see it, I don't know if he was angry with himself or not, he did what he had to do, a goal, a good match, but he had a yellow, he was a bit nervous, he even protested vigorously and it's unusual for him, but I like this nervousness, it means he's present, he feels the challenge, but he has to stay calm with the referee because we want to finish with 11 men, but I see him very involved also emotionally and I want to see my players involved like this, even angry with the referee, it means they care."

From the inside, how do you experience the ultras situations? What difficulties are there? The Milan ultras wanted you, your name is in the wiretaps.

"I can't do anything about it (laughs, ed.). The appreciation can only please me, if I had had direct contact with these people it would have been serious, but I don't know them, it's a fan's appreciation and it can please me as far as my job is concerned even having worked for rival clubs like Inter and Juventus. The appreciation of the healthy fan pleases me, we work for this regardless of the colors. Then I read about the rest of the arrests, I don't know the situation very well and without knowing it well it's difficult to express myself, I wouldn't be happy. I can say that football is happiness, joy, sharing, the engine is healthy passion, we must never forget this, but then we have to think about doing our best."

Full houses at Maradona, how do you feel about this enthusiasm?

"This passion is lifeblood for us, seeing our fans who follow us with this passion makes us happy, we don't isolate ourselves at all, we want to share with our fans by giving more than 100%. Our fans must see that in every game we leave with our shirts sweaty. But this alchemy is being created and I don't want us to close ourselves off, the boys must feel it, it must be a healthy responsibility. Like my welcome when I said I haven't done anything yet, but Naples envelops you, gives you something incredible, speaking with the new ones you feel it and we must nurture this bond, it must be strong beyond the result because we work seriously with serious boys who love Naples, the commitment will never be lacking and the boys know it and until that moment we expect a full Maradona."

With you the players grow, Rrahmani tops the statistics. What impression has he made?

"The player will be better after the experience with me, I don't think I'm presumptuous, but history speaks for itself. I know what I give, what I transfer, with what passion, the players appreciate and open up. About Amir the speech is particular, I immediately said the defensive numbers in the conference, but also that it couldn't be the defenders' fault to have conceded 48 goals, but of everyone's attitude, we defend together. In exalting the defensive aspect of some individuals I now say that we need to exalt the midfielders, the wingers, the attackers, everyone falls back and helps. We need to exalt the defensive phase as well as the offensive phase that starts from the back, everything has to work. I have never seen super-offensive teams win without defending... usually the best defenses win the Scudetto, then the attacks can be the first or the second."

We saw Lobotka-Gilmour together, will we be able to see Anguissa-McTominay too?

"They are different, Lobo-Gilmour who I strongly wanted, has similar characteristics, today he is the player who is also putting me in difficulty because he is strong and is not playing, but he has Lobotka in front, but we are talking about a strong, intelligent player, he sees the play immediately, even without a structure he is a strong Scot in the tackles, in recoveries, they can play together. McTominay-Frank together are different instead in the direction, they can play there with a director for my vision, then it can happen in a game to do a lot of work in one part, but they are different. McTominay and Frank must play with Lobo and Billy, starting together I don't think."

Como, Empoli, Lecce, what do you ask of your boys? 9 points?

"I ask to work, if you ask without working you have to hope in the divine. Before asking, I put the players in the conditions to get the 3 points and we look for them in every game, this is the mentality to bring, whether you play with the first or the last, then you know very well that in Serie A you don't bring every game from home, the 3 points are always difficult. We will face Como who were winning 2-0 against Bologna, they won in Bergamo and you know Atalanta, this makes you understand the difficulty of the championship and we have to be there like hammers, game by game to put hay in the barn."