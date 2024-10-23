Tribal Football
Perin pens new Juventus contract

Carlos Volcano
Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin has signed a new contract.

Perin has penned terms to 2027 today.

He said, "I don't feel like a second goalkeeper but a co-starter. The coach and the club make me feel this way, then it's up to us to demonstrate with work that we are all possible starters.

"After all, if we play so much, it's right that everyone is always available: among us goalkeepers we push ourselves every day to improve.

"Personally, I'm very well, I try to bring a bit of experience and, indeed, passion into everything I do."

