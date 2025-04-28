Man City to try again for Juventus fullback Cambiaso

Manchester City are ready to try again for Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso.

City made an attempt for Cambiaso in January, but Juve refused to consider doing business midseason.

The Sun says City are confident Juve will be more open to negotiations over the summer.

Cambiaso is well aware of City's interest and is keen on the move, though won't agitate for a transfer from his end.

For their part, Juve are now drawing up plans to find a replacement, with Lazio wing-back Nuno Tavares a target.

Tavares is on-loan from Arsenal and Lazio plan to sign him outright. However, the Rome club could then sell Tavares to Juve for an instant profit.

At City, they see Cambiaso as a potential successor for former captain Kyle Walker.