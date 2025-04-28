Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Ex-Mainz teammate Tanjga: Klopp has big Real Madrid wish

Man City to try again for Juventus fullback Cambiaso

Paul Vegas
Man City to try again for Juventus fullback Cambiaso
Man City to try again for Juventus fullback CambiasoLuca Rossini/E-Mage / Alamy / Profimedia
Manchester City are ready to try again for Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso.

City made an attempt for Cambiaso in January, but Juve refused to consider doing business midseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says City are confident Juve will be more open to negotiations over the summer.

Cambiaso is well aware of City's interest and is keen on the move, though won't agitate for a transfer from his end.

For their part, Juve are now drawing up plans to find a replacement, with Lazio wing-back Nuno Tavares a target.

Tavares is on-loan from Arsenal and Lazio plan to sign him outright. However, the Rome club could then sell Tavares to Juve for an instant profit.

At City, they see Cambiaso as a potential successor for former captain Kyle Walker.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCambiaso AndreaTavares NunoJuventusManchester CityLazioArsenalSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Liverpool tracking Lazio midfielder Rovella
Udogie set to stay at Tottenham despite interest from Man City and Juventus
Ranieri in contact with Chiesa camp about Roma move