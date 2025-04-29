Baroni admits mixed emotions after Lazio draw with Parma

Lazio coach Marco Baroni admitted mixed emotions after their 2-2 draw with Parma on Monday night.

Lazio fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point thanks to veteran Pedro's five minute double in the second-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Clearly, conceding after two minutes puts you in a bad state of mind, but the second goal straight after the restart made us feel luck was against us with that double ricochet,” Baroni told Sky Italia.

“In any case, the team tried to play, but we didn’t have the speed of movement that we needed. The substitutions allowed us to change gear and I would like to build on the final half-hour.

"We wanted a victory, we really miss winning in front of our fans. The last half-hour is who we really are, playing with tempo, determination and hunger. I am very happy for Pedro scoring two goals, as he is infinite.

“Parma were time-wasting towards the end, but we too should’ve done a lot better dealing with the long balls.

“I try to see how I can improve these lads, we are in the final sprint, we’re in it to the end and will not let go. Recovering from 2-0 down means this team never gives up and that is important, because we need that fight.”