Pecchia: Parma must learn from Udinese defeat

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia says they must learn from their defeat to Udinese on Monday.

Enrico Del Prato and Ange-Yoan Bonny had Parma 2-0 ahead before Udinese fought back to win 2-3. Parma also saw Mandela Keita sent off.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pecchia later said: "In the second half we did everything at a lower level. When you don't do everything at your best, this happens. We were dirtier in dribbling, less bad in pressing and in regressing. They played a great second half and turned it around.

"There's not much to say, this is what happened. Sorry for Keita, he was really eager to give his contribution. I have to analyze the game as a whole, this will serve as a lesson for all of us, this is Serie A. We went ahead 2-0, we did many good things, even suffering a bit because Udinese are doing very well, they are in great shape and have great physicality.

"When you find a team that has more players over two metres, we had to close some situations better or earlier, not allowing Kamara to get to the bottom. In the first half we held it well, we worked as a department and this allowed us to have balance in the middle of the field. When we disunited in the middle then the goal opportunities arose."