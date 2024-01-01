Tribal Football
Parma coach Pecchia upbeat after Napoli defeat
Parma coach Fabio Pecchia admitted frustrated after defeat at Napoli.

Parma had the lead through Ange-Yoan Bonny before Napoli struck back through Romelu Lukaku and Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa's 96th minute winner. Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was sent off on 75 minutes.

Pecchia said, "What did we miss? We were missing a goalkeeper, because you can play with 10 men.

"In the second half I knew I could risk something but we held firm. My team was great even with 10 men and no goalkeepers. We could have drawn it at the end, congratulations to the lads.

"Our desire to play is great, this match will be very useful to us because there is great bitterness, but there is also great satisfaction."

 

