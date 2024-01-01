Patric welcomes Baroni coaching changes at Lazio

Lazio defender Patric has sung the praises of new coach Marco Baroni.

Patric was speaking after their friendly win against Frosinone.

He said: "Today in terms of construction and work between the lines we were not very brilliant, I liked the ability to steal the ball in their half of the pitch.

"This could be one of our strengths, it was difficult to score goals by building from the bottom and this must be one of our strengths, even risking a lot by playing high with the line opposite to what we did with Sarri where the line was more covered, however, by doing so we can create many scoring opportunities, in the other phases we were not so clear but it is It's important to gain confidence, I think it's the right path."

“Yes, it's early to talk about this but I'm very confident. I see a very good working method with very humble people who have arrived and who want to grow. Here there is no time, they must be quick to settle in and they are all making themselves available with great humility. Let's hope we start well, we need confidence otherwise we're dead. We like the working method."

Patric added: “Yes, I think everyone has their own way of coaching. In high pressing we are seeing that you risk at the back but you have a lot of benefit up front, you have to know what you want and I like this way of seeing football. We are confident and hope to get to the point the coach wants."