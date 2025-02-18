Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Mainoo blow
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Parma axe Pecchia after Roma defeat

Carlos Volcano
Parma axe Pecchia after Roma defeat
Parma axe Pecchia after Roma defeatTribalfootball
Fabio Pecchia has been sacked as coach of Parma.

Parma's board made the decision after Sunday's defeat to AS Roma. The result saw Parma drop into the bottom three of the Serie A table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Parma have lost five of their past six games under Pecchia.

“Parma Calcio and Fabio Pecchia have parted ways,” Parma announced on Monday night.

“After 110 matches in charge of the Gialloblu, the Club would like to highlight the milestones that were achieved together, culminating in the historic 2023/24 Serie B triumph.

“During a spell that lasted over two years, Fabio Pecchia and his staff left an indelible mark on the Gialloblu’s history, achieving sporting objectives while displaying admirable human qualities and great professionalism.

“Parma Calcio wishes the best of luck to Fabio and his staff in their future endeavours.”

 

Mentions
Serie APecchia FabioParmaAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ranieri praises Roma matchwinner Soule
Dominant Roma claim narrow win over 10-man Parma to extend unbeaten league run
Ghisolfi: UEFA restricting Roma transfer spending