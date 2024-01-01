Parma management and Man delighted with new contract

Parma have secured Dennis Man to a new deal.

The Romania attacker has agreed new terms with Parma ahead of this season's Serie A return.

Advertisement Advertisement

Man has penned a new deal to 2027.

He said, “I am grateful to all the people who work at the Club and especially to President Krause for the trust he has shown in me so far. My joy today is being able to continue this journey with Parma. I feel good here and I think I still have a lot to give to these people."

Parma sporting director Mauro Pederzoli also said: “Having reached this agreement has a very specific meaning, Parma and Dennis strongly wanted this renewal.

"Dennis is a champion, he knows that the Club and his teammates respect him very much and he knows how much he can give, continuing to grow and improve, as he has done. We expect a lot from him, as well as from his teammates, but we know that his creativity and talent can be decisive in the top Italian championship.

"Happy that he is with us, very happy to see him playing soon in the championship that he deserves."