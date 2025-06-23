Parma legend Buffon: Cuesta can succeed thanks to this director

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Parma legend Gigi Buffon believes new coach Carlos Cuesta can be a success - even at 30 years of age.

Buffon, however, says the presence of sporting director Federico Cherubini will be crucial for Cuesta to lean on.

Asked about the new season, Italy's team manager told La Gazzetta di Parma: "After last season, we need two years of consolidation."

On former Arsenal assistant manager Cuesta, Buffon continued: “Cuesta would be a gamble only if there wasn’t the idea of ​​a capable person like him (Cherubini) behind him."

The goalkeeping great added:  "The surprise could be Como, who could leave the mid-table band."

