Cuesta insists “the best is to come” for Arsenal as he becomes Parma head coach

Arsenal's assistant coach Carlos Cuesta is set to leave the club to become the head coach of Parma and has waved goodbye to the side.

Cuesta has now confirmed his imminent exit with an emotional goodbye to the Gunners after five years in North London under manager Mikel Arteta. He waved goodbye to the club in two emotional posts with the first directed at the fans as he spoke about his commitment to the club.

“After five beautiful years it’s hard to put this into words, but I can only express how grateful I am for having lived my day-to-day with such special people and feel what it means to represent this football club, with its incredible history and values.

“The only thing I’ve ever tried to do was give everything I had inside of me every single day. I was inspired by the culture that was created, by the hunger of every person of the organisation and by the unity that we had in any situation that we had to face.

“It has been a privilege to have had the chance to work with the players, staff, directors and all the employees of the club and at the same time, to receive an extra push from our amazing fans in every match.

“Because of the quality of its people, I’m convinced that the best moments for this football club are still yet to come. Enjoy the journey, because it is a very exciting one. Thank you”.

Cuesta make Serie A history, as he prepares to take the reigns at a top-flight club before turning 30. He will take over from Christian Chivu, who stepped down from his post to take the Inter Milan job. Cuesta opened up on his relationship with Arteta in a second post on Instagram, thanking the Spaniard for all he has taught him.

“Thank you. That’s the only thing I can say,’ he wrote.

“Thank you for your trust, for giving me the opportunity to be next to you and for showing me with constant facts which is the meaning of the word “courage”

“But more than that, thank you for being an incredible coach, an incredible leader, and an even better human being.

“It has been a true privilege to learn from you, to feel your support in any circumstance and to share the ups and downs of the journey always seeing the positive side of it.

“You’ve taught me a lot, and I will carry it always with me.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”