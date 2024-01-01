Parma confirm ACL injury for Circati

Parma defender Alessandro Circati has posted to social media after suffering a serious knee injury

Circati broke down in training on Friday.

"The recovery begins now, thank you for all your messages," the Italian-Australian defender posted.

Parma announced later in the day: "The Parma Calcio medical staff announces that this morning, during training at the Mutti Training Center in Collecchio, Alessandro Circati had to interrupt the session early due to an injury.

"Following the orthopedic visit and instrumental tests performed this afternoon, the defender was found to have a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee."