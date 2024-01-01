Pecchia on amazing Parma comeback at Lecce: We deserved it!

Tribal Football
Tribalfootball
Parma coach Fabio Pecchia was happy for the fans after their stunning 2-2 draw at Lecce.

Down 2-0 in injury-time, Parma struck twice in the final minutes through Pontus Almqvist and Antoine Hainaut. Pecchia later admitted the comeback will have been good entertainment for fans watching.

How do you analyse the match?

"Those who watched it from the outside in a disinterested way, I think, had fun. The team played a great game, it was a good match, my players played even when they were down by a goal. At some moments we weren't very precise. But then the good part was the second half. We never fell apart."

 

How important is this comeback for Parma?

"There has been too much talk about comebacks suffered. Last week we lost a game that we had approached well, thanks to Udinese. Today we shot many times, creating a lot. We could have scored much earlier and the game would have opened up. We must be happy and the lads must be satisfied."

 

Parma's merit or Lecce's demerits?

"I don't know. We could have scored the goal much earlier, but the two counterattacks wasted by Lecce, in which (Zion) Suzuki was very good, remain in the eyes. We deservedly go home with a point."

 

