Conte on Napoli victory over Parma: A performance of real heart

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was pleased with victory over Parma.

New signing Romelu Lukaku scored, with Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa finding a late winner as Napoli triumphed 2-1.

Conte later said, “When Lukaku scored, I immediately told the lads to get back into midfield and start again quickly, because it was only an equaliser and we needed to keep playing.

“We managed to score the second and this was a performance of real heart against a very good Parma team. I had warned everyone in my press conference, because Parma have excellent players and you cannot leave them room to attack.

“We could’ve done a lot better on the goal that we conceded, but we take the three points knowing full well there is a lot of work to be done.

“The match was complicated, we need to find goals from everyone, not just the strikers.

“We must be more incisive from set plays, with shots from distance to create situations. We started the reconstruction of this team with 10-12 new players, even if some of them arrived very late.

“As you all know, our transfer market was stalled by certain situations.

“We did not just bring in players to build on an existing team, but to fill certain empty slots, and I am happy with the work done by the club.

“If we had been able to sell Osimhen, it would’ve been an even better situation, but what happened cannot be changed and we move on.”