Parma coach Pecchia delighted with matchwinner Valenti after victory over Monza

Carlos Volcano
Parma coach Fabio Pecchia was left delighted after their 2-1 win against Monza.

Monza saw Pablo Mari sent off in the second-half and lost as Lautaro Valenti struck a 98th minute winner for Parma.

Pecchia said, "There are extraordinary emotions right after the match, it was a crazy match in many ways.

"I don't feel like going into technical-tactical details now, but never like today, especially in the first half, have I loved my players.

"The first half was too particular, not because of the approach, we paid dearly for the delicate moment, even if we didn't go behind. In the second half the team was much more mature on the pitch.

"We found the way to goal and could have doubled on the counterattack. It's a shame because at the moment in which I didn't see any major negative signs we conceded. But then there was still the desire to go and win. Happy for Valenti, after a long time, in addition to the performance he found the way to goal."

On Valenti, Pecchia continued: "He responded in an emergency situation. He held his ground and responded on the pitch. I ask this of the lads, even those who are out. They have to respond on the pitch, I ask this of everyone, this is our job. A beautiful day for how it ended but very demanding for us."

