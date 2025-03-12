Tribal Football
Paredes signs new Roma contract

Leandro Paredes has signed a new deal with AS Roma.

The Argentina midfielder has extended his contract by 12 months to 2026.

Roma announced on Tuesday: “AS Roma are delighted to announce that Leandro Paredes has penned a new deal with the club. The Argentine’s contract will expire on 30 June 2026.

“The midfielder, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, has spent a considerable part of his career with the Giallorossi.

“The 30-year-old first joined in 2014 from Boca Juniors and featured for Roma in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons. He then moved away from the city before returning in 2023. He has played 129 times for Roma, scoring 10 goals.

“Congratulations, Leo!”

