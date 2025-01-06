Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Supercoppa defeat is painful

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says they must learn from their Supercoppa final defeat to AC Milan in Riyadh.

Inter jumped to a 2-0 lead before they collapsed after halftime to lose 3-2 in Riyadh on Monday night.

“We must first of all congratulate Milan, because they never gave up despite being two goals down,” Inzaghi told Sport Mediaset.

“On the move for 2-1, we lost a cheap ball when we should’ve been in control, then had several chances to go 3-1 up and Maignan made great saves on Carlos Augusto and Dumfries.

“Unfortunately, we then conceded for 2-2 and lost it. This is a painful defeat, but there have been painful defeats over these years and the team always got back on its feet. We go home to lick our wounds, we’ve got a few new injuries to deal with, but we have six games in 18 days, so we need to get right back on track.”

He added, "We are missing a lot of players in defence, the same ones keep having to carry the can and I can only thank them for that.

“We go home with immense disappointment, we gave all we had, but clearly at 2-0 up we should’ve controlled the situation a lot better.”