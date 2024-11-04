Palladino excited with Fiorentina potential after victory at Torino

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was delighted with his players after their 1-0 win at Torino.

Moise Kean proved the matchwinner on Sunday in Turin.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The credit does not go to me, but to my team,” assured Palladino on DAZN.

“We have reached a level of maturity and impressive defensive solidity now. I can even not give instructions, they already know it all, they really are remarkable.

“It was not an easy match, as it was our fifth in the space of 15 days, four of them away from home. We are happy with the result, but also know there are things we need to improve.

“The club has put a special group of lads at my disposal and I love them all. We are really in sync, it’s like magic. They were fantastic today, both when defending and attacking.

“We’ve got to get the injured players back, but those who step in are just as important as those who start, so they can change the game.”