Agent admits Gosens chose Fiorentina over several rival Serie A offers

Carlos Volcano
The agent of Fiorentina fullback Robin Gosens says he wasn't short of offers when leaving Union Berlin.

Gosens' form with Fiorentina has seen him force his way back into the Germany squad.

Gianluca Mancini told TMW: "For me, concrete things count, Fiorentina was certainly the most determined because they satisfied the boy on practically everything and quickly found an agreement with Union Berlin.

"There were a few other interests, the ones you read about in the media like Atalanta, Bologna, Torino… Then things didn’t materialize but now he’s found the right project, Robin is happy in this reality and feels important. He settled in quickly and is also happy with his family.

"In addition to the strength that (sports director Daniele) Pradè put in, there was a lot of desire on Palladino’s part to have him, he saw him as a priority. The coach’s support was helpful. When I spoke to Robin about the possibility he didn’t think twice, he asked me to do everything to define the operation."

