Kone hopes 2-goal blast will mark fresh Fiorentina start

Fiorentina attacker Jonathan Kone hopes for a fresh start after his brace last night.

Kone scored twice in the Viola's 4-2 Europa Conference League win against St Gallen.

The forward had the chance of a hat-trick and admitted afterwards: "I made a mistake, there was a defender near me. I wanted to shoot hard, I thought he would slip but I made a mistake.

"I'm happy, I scored and I played well. We won against a team that plays very well. We also know when we make mistakes. We gave away a goal and in the second half we wanted to do everything well, coming in with extra strength and playing better to win."

On a fresh start in Florence, Kone added: "I work to always do better and make assists or goals. Now I'm happy. I scored a brace but I have to continue like this to be stronger and take the team as high as possible."