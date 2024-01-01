Orlando: Theo and Leao wouldn't survive at my AC Milan with that attitude

Former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Orlando has taken aim at Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao.

The pair have been hammered for their antics during last week's draw at Lazio when ignoring a team huddle called by coach Paulo Fonseca.

Orlando told TMW Radio: "At these levels you have to be on top of things every day.

"Theo and Leao are two champions who often show up to training reluctantly. In my time in training at Milan, if you didn't apply yourself they sent you to the locker room because you weren't helpful to the group.

"Contract? If he wants to leave, let him say so. A Hernandez like that is of no use to anyone. You have to get to the derby at the top, with all these problems if you don't get there well and lose I don't know what can happen."