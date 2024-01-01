Oriali confirms joining Conte at Napoli: I will work to achieve impossible

Lele Oriali has joined Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Oriali will be team manager, the same role he held at Juventus, Inter Milan and with Italy as part of Conte's staff.

He said at Napoli's season presentation this week: "I am very happy, not satisfied but happy, we have found a group that applies a lot, that is committed. It will take time to understand what is expected of them, we have patience but up to a certain point. There is time to work.

"I will do everything I can and the impossible to bring something important to the club. I will have the sporting management of the first team with managers who will give me a big hand and I am sure that with a little patience we will be able to do something and we will get some satisfaction from Maradona, the strongest player I've ever faced.

"I've met several champions but no one was like him and it's superfluous to mention it."