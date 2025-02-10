Napoli chief Manna: Okafor will need time

Napoli sports director Giovanni Manna says Noah Okafor will need time to settle.

The striker has arrived from AC Milan, though Manna admits he is underdone.

He said, "Okafor has the characteristics we were looking for in that position, which is to take men on and get to the near post.

"He scored quite a few goals for Milan last season, he is lacking in match fitness and there’s no point denying that, but as we do not have any cup competitions, we hope to get him back to 100 per cent as soon as possible."

Manna added, “In order to achieve results, but above all to build something long-term, we must be united and all work in the same direction, both on and off the field. It is a union of intentions that we started in the summer and so far it is bearing fruit."