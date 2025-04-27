Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest scouting Parma striker Bonny

Nottingham Forest scouting Parma striker Bonny
Nottingham Forest have been watching Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny this season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Forest are preparing a summer move for Bonny.

However, the Champions League hopefuls won't get a clear run at the youngster, with rival Serie A interest also arriving.

Romano hasn't identified the Italian clubs involved, but insists Bonny could yet remain in the country should he choose to leave Parma at season's end.

The 21 year-old has deal with Parma to 2027.

 

