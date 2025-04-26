Tribal Football
Napoli eyeing Bologna trio for summer market

Napoli are eyeing three Bologna players for the summer market.

Il Mattino says Napoli chief Giovanni Manna is preparing for the close-season transfer window, with coach Antonio Conte dissatisfied with the make-up of his squad.

As such, Manna is lining up a move for Bologna midfielder Riccardo Orsolini, but won't stop there.

Manna is also keen on midfielder Lewis Ferguson and defender Sam Beukema. However the priority will be Orsolini, 28.

Also watching Orsolini's situation is AC Milan, which failed with an €18m offer for the midfielder in January.

