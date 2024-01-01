NOT YET: Monza and Keylor still thrashing out final terms

Monza are still wrapping up a deal for free agent Keylor Navas.

There was hope the Costa Rican great would be in Italy on Monday for his medical and to sign terms.

However, minor details are still to be agreed, so delaying the deal. Monza sources are insisting, though, that Keylor will sign with the Serie A club this week.

The former Real Madrid and PSG keeper will arrive to replace Michele di Gregorio after his sale to Juventus.

The move has been driven by Monza chief exec Adriano Galliani, who hopes to celebrate his 80th birthday this week with Keylor's signature.