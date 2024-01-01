Monza chief Galliani pulls off Keylor signing coup; Sassuolo swap talks underway

Tribal Football
Monza chief Adriano Galliani is closing the signing of Keylor Navas.

The Costa Rican great is a free agent after coming off contract at PSG and will join Monza as a replacement for new Juventus signing Michele di Gregorio.

Former Real Madrid keeper Keylor was due in Brianza today for a medical and to sign terms.

Galliani has moved quickly, delivering new coach Alessandro Nesta an experienced new No1.

He is also in swap talks with Sassuolo for their keeper Andrea Consigli, with midfielder Mattia Valoti moving in the opposite direction.

 

