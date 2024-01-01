Allegri agent hits out at Juventus; details next move

The agent of Max Allegri has taken aim at Juventus.

Days after winning the Coppa Italia final, Juve sacked coach Allegri after he clashed with directors and the media during celebrations.

Giovanni Branchini told Giovanni Branchini: “The Juventus squad of recent seasons wasn’t as perfect as they wanted to make people believe, otherwise they wouldn’t have carried out this transfer market this summer. In my opinion, there was simply a squad that couldn’t allow us to do much more.

“We have seen the cases that have overwhelmed the club and all the changes that followed. In the last two months, I’ve seen players of absolute value leave Juve. People who’ve created this youth sector, the Next Gen.

“In my opinion, there has been a very forced changeover that has different origins, which rest on the will of an ownership to completely change the physiognomy of a club. There are very important arrivals, there is a new coach who must confirm himself, new players.”

He also said: “When Allegri made the choice not to go to Real Madrid he made a choice from the heart, because he knew that at Juve, he would earn less in four years than he earned in three years there.

“He had to rebuild a team but there weren’t the resources to do so. He has never regretted not signing with Real Madrid.”

On Allegri's future, Branchini added: “Allegri is looking for an interesting project to coach with his characteristics, his beliefs that are clear to everyone. I think he has shown something in these years, he loves his job and will wait for an important project.

“Many people have invented a profession by criticizing Allegri. There are people of average calibre who’ve found popularity in insulting him and criticizing him that perhaps they wouldn’t have found otherwise.

“I justify it because everyone has to make ends meet as they know how and as they can.”