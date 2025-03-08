Nikola Krstovic makes Lecce history with AC Milan brace

Nikola Krstovic has equalled a long-standing Lecce record after scoring twice in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to AC Milan.

The 24-year-old’s goals saw him equal Cristiano Lucarelli’s 25-year-old record as the second player in the club’s history to score at least twice against the San Siro giants in a Serie A match.

In a thrilling five-goal match at Stadio Via del Mare, Krstovic put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute, finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box with an assist from Johann Helgason.

He completed his brace in the 59th minute, but it was the visitors who came out on top, as Christian Pulisic netted the winning goal.

The result ensured AC Milan avoided a fourth consecutive Serie A defeat, a streak they hadn't experienced since April 1986, following previous losses to Torino, Bologna, and Lazio.