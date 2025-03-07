STUNNER! Empis resigns as Conceicao spokesman after amazing day at AC Milan

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao's spokesman has dramatically resigned after yesterday's stunning events.

Francisco Empis has resigned in the aftermath of the scandal, which left Conceicao raising the prospect of legal action at today's media conference to preview their clash with Lecce.

Empis had sent Italian journalists several messages regarding Conceicao's dissatisfaction with the structure at Milanello (not up to the standard of a top club), the team's athletic preparation under Paulo Fonseca, the insufficient commitment of some of the players and, above all, the lack of support from the management, due to the lack of a clear direction in the technical project (a poor transfer window, lack of a "bad cop" in the relationship with the players, lack of clarity on tasks). Also a distant owner like Gerry Cardinale, who has been missing from Milan for many months for reasons never explained publicly.

The claims made were published in the daily sports newspapers across Italy.

This was first reported by gazzetta.it, which published the text with which Empis announced his resignation: "None of the points have been validated by coach Sergio Conceiçao, nor are they binding on him as a professional. For the mistake made and for the damage to reputation caused, I immediately resign from my position with the coach .

"The information published contains several errors and inaccuracies, particularly regarding the relationships between the team members, the technical staff and the management of Milan. They do not reflect the truth of the facts, but rather rumours and suppositions devoid of any factual basis."