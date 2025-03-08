AC Milan owner Cardinale: Liverpool the model to follow

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has declared Liverpool as the model to follow.

Fans have been protesting against the American's ownership in recent weeks as the team has hit a form slide.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cardinale's RedBird company are invested in Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group.

Speaking at a US-based 'Analytics Conference', Cardinale said: “There is a great example of how there has been an evolution in this sense too and that is Liverpool.

"The reason why I invested in Fenway Sports Group, and it is the only time I am not a majority shareholder but a minority shareholder in a sports-related investment, is because I have so much respect for this ownership and management and what they have done with Liverpool.

"People should take note of the transition they have gone through, so as not to miss a single step of how they started with (Jurgen) Klopp and now they have arrived at (Arne) Slot and made things work the way they did. They have managed to find a compromise between the sports side, the business side and the ownership side. And that is exactly what you should look at and try to replicate elsewhere."