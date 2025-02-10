Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid
REVEALED: Man Utd made deadline day move for Luiz
Tottenham chairman Levy makes Ange call ahead of Villa Cup clash

Nicola delighted with Cagliari matchwinner Coman for victory over Parma

Carlos Volcano
Nicola delighted with Cagliari matchwinner Coman for victory over Parma
Nicola delighted with Cagliari matchwinner Coman for victory over ParmaTribalfootball
Cagliari coach Davide Nicola was full of praise for matchwinner Florinel Coman after their 2-1 victory over Parma.

The triumph moves Cagliari further away from the bottom three.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nicola said, "The most important thing is to have taken full points and to have won because it allows us to take three steps forward."

Coman arrived last month on-loan from Al Gharafa.

"He (Coman) arrived with the right attitude, he is a player who technically knows how to handle the ball. You have to be careful with these players in the management, especially at the beginning. Today we were planning to give him a few minutes and he had the right attitude."

He also said, "Yes, I have to say that today we conceded little. We know we play well but we have to be careful about balance, today the boys were careful. Parma in attack have fast players and dangerous on the counterattack, but my boys put great effort and attention. Winning today is not a given but another important match awaits us."

Mentions
Serie AComan FlorinelCagliariParmaAl-Gharafa
Related Articles
Chelsea place Parma shot-stopper Suzuki on transfer list for summer window
Southampton and Parma blow deadline Sylla signing
Zaccagni stars as Lazio battle to victory over Cagliari to keep top four hopes alive