Nicola delighted with Cagliari matchwinner Coman for victory over Parma

Cagliari coach Davide Nicola was full of praise for matchwinner Florinel Coman after their 2-1 victory over Parma.

The triumph moves Cagliari further away from the bottom three.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nicola said, "The most important thing is to have taken full points and to have won because it allows us to take three steps forward."

Coman arrived last month on-loan from Al Gharafa.

"He (Coman) arrived with the right attitude, he is a player who technically knows how to handle the ball. You have to be careful with these players in the management, especially at the beginning. Today we were planning to give him a few minutes and he had the right attitude."

He also said, "Yes, I have to say that today we conceded little. We know we play well but we have to be careful about balance, today the boys were careful. Parma in attack have fast players and dangerous on the counterattack, but my boys put great effort and attention. Winning today is not a given but another important match awaits us."