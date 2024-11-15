Newcastle midfielder Tonali: Wonderful proving Italy matchwinner

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was left delighted proving the matchwinner for Italy's Nations League victory over Belgium.

The former AC Milan ace struck for the 1-0 win.

“It is wonderful, because scoring a goal for Italy is good, but it is above all wonderful to win like this,” Tonali told RAI Sport.

“We fought hard, we played well and proved once again that we take the initiative, we do not concede it. That shows how much we have changed.

“The group is really confident and relaxed, we really can’t wait for the next get-together when it ends, because we enjoy ourselves on the field and have this sense of consistency.”

He added, “Every game is different, we were up against a very strong opponent and tried to find our spaces within the game. We tried in a certain way to begin with, then had to change entirely as it wore on, but that’s part of the game now,” added Tonali.

“We know what we do well and this is our approach.”