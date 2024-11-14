AC Milan attacker Pulisic: Best part of being here is San Siro atmos

Tribal Football
AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic says he's happy with his form this season.

While the team has been inconsistent, the USA captain has continued on from last season's impressive impact.

He said today from the USA's camp: "I realised that I have faced Real Madrid 8 times in my career, an incredible number in the Champions League. The last match was an incredible effort from the team, my compatriot (Yunus) Musah played a fundamental role in the challenge and everyone saw his importance for the team.

"In general, it was special to go to a stadium like the Bernabeu and come out on top."

Pulisic added, "The best part of being at Milan is playing at San Siro, where there is a special atmosphere. It is an incredible place to play, very stimulating. All the teams prepare in a special way to challenge Milan there and this makes it even more special."

