New Lazio coach Baroni: I've spoken with Sarri

New Lazio coach Marco Baroni says he's spoken to Maurizio Sarri since taking the job.

Last season, both Sarri and Igor Tudor took charge of Lazio before Baroni made the move from Hellas Verona this summer.

At his presentation yesterday, Baroni said: "What is missing from this squad? I never look at what is missing, but at what I have. Young players have arrived, the president's words were pleasing, this rejuvenation is linked to the football we want to offer. I always put the player at the centre of the project, my task and that of the staff will be to take the athlete and enhance his characteristics within the collective.

"The word collective is fundamental , the value of each individual player never makes up the value of the collective. This is where our individual and team growth must take place."

Asked if the two resignations of Sarri and Tudor in recent months forced a pause for thought, Baroni said: "No, I have great respect for those who have worked here, mainly professionally. However, these are different moments and stories, I am convinced of my choice, I have never had these problems and I won't have them this year either.

"We will all have to try to work together on the involvement of all the components, objectives cannot be achieved if we are not all together and this is the most important aspect on which we will work".

Asked about contact with Sarri, Baroni added: "There was a phone call but only to say hello. With Maurizio there is esteem, when I had already been announced we spoke. We met in the C2 championships, there is professional esteem and a good human relationship. I too have much esteem for his work."