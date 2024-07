DONE DEAL: Lazio land Hellas Verona striker Tijjani Noslin

Lazio have clinched the signing of Hellas Verona striker Tijjani Noslin.

Noslin follows former Verona coach Marco Baroni to Lazio.

He joins Lazio in a €15m deal and has agreed a five-year contract.

Noslin moved to Lazio in January from Fortuna Sittard and has had a superb first six months in Italy.

He scored five goals and made four assists in 17 games for Verona.