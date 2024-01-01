Baroni full of pride taking charge of Lazio

Marco Baroni is full of pride being named new coach of Lazio.

The former Hellas Verona boss was unveiled by Lazio on Monday.

“I was delighted to sign for Lazio. It’s the pinnacle of my career. There is desire and awareness from myself and the staff. I am someone who loves challenges, I want to pass this on to the team,” declared Baroni

He continued: “We must not be afraid, but insead have the desire for a challenge. The team must not play for itself, but for the fans. We will work on it.

“I inherit a team that has a work culture, but we will have to intensif it, which is something that I have always brought to my teams in the past, that is, the value aspect that makes the difference on all levels. We need the Lazio spirit right away.

“I never look at what is missing, but instead on what I have. Young players have arrived, so there is a rejuvenation process that adapts to the football we want to adopt. I always put the player at the centre of the project, we have to help him optimise his performance.”

Baroni added: “The system will definitely include a 4-man defence with two wingers. Then there are small variables. But the most important aspects are balance, ferocity and the ability to take on opponents. I like rhythmic football in both phases.”