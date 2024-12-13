Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta insists the camp is upbeat ahead of facing Lecce.

Nesta and Monza desperately need a win as they sit inside the dropzone.

Nesta, will there be any tactical changes for the Lecce match?

"Nothing new is planned, we are trying to have more solutions available. Three-man defense, four-man defense, nothing changes. Having more midfielders means there are definitely more alternatives. For a long time we have been short in terms of squad."

What is the general mood of the team?

"Optimism, right up to the end. We were definitely missing something but it was always a crescendo. I liked the last match, regardless of the result, Udinese's first and second goals were not the result of counterattacks, only the one that was disallowed. Unfortunately we simply misread the situation. With this kind of attitude the results will come. We need to read the moments of the match better and move forward.

"The matches I didn't like were others, for example the Empoli match at the beginning of the year I didn't want to watch again. We are second to last because we didn't get any points, that's all there is to it. When you have to win you have to win and we lacked this strength. Today Galliani came, we had lunch and talked about many things."

Does this team play better away from home?

"I don't see any differences in performance with home games, at least in terms of performance. We definitely have to build our salvation at home and get points. Goals conceded? On set pieces we are in line with the other teams. Then it's clear that after Torino and Como we made some assessments with the players and tried to fix things. For me we improved on transitions but as I underlined before there is the need to improve on readings."

What kind of team is Lecce from your point of view?

"Lecce are dangerous because they know how to restart well, they are a strong team. They are missing someone at the back and they also have problems but they have great strength and quality. Giampaolo is a friend of mine, a super person. I found him very charged up."

How is Daniel Maldini? How did you find him these days?

"I always repeat the same thing: it's not a technical-tactical issue but a management issue. We've all been criticized, Daniel must learn to mentally manage situations. I also had a hard time when I started playing, then I had to learn to manage the adrenaline and everything that comes with it. Especially in a football world like this. The unavailable? Vignato and Petagna out. Djuric, we'll see."

