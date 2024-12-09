Monza chief Galliani: Nesta bench solid - not safe

Monza chief exec Adriano Galliani says coach Alessandro Nesta retains his support.

Monza meet Udinese tonight sitting 19th on the Serie A table.

Galliani said, "Yesterday I had dinner with the team and we hope. We have to win a match to leave three teams behind, the standings are very tight.

"We are one win away from safety and we have to get it, tonight is a very important match that we have to try to win."

He added on Nesta: "Nesta is a monument of football, he was one of the best defenders in the world and he is a good coach, if he won this match it would be better, but his bench is solid, not safe."

