Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Ashworth pushed Southgate for Man Utd job over Amorim

Monza chief Galliani: Nesta bench solid - not safe

Carlos Volcano
Monza chief Galliani: Nesta bench solid - not safe
Monza chief Galliani: Nesta bench solid - not safeTribalfootball
Monza chief exec Adriano Galliani says coach Alessandro Nesta retains his support.

Monza meet Udinese tonight sitting 19th on the Serie A table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Galliani said, "Yesterday I had dinner with the team and we hope. We have to win a match to leave three teams behind, the standings are very tight.

"We are one win away from safety and we have to get it, tonight is a very important match that we have to try to win."

He added on Nesta: "Nesta is a monument of football, he was one of the best defenders in the world and he is a good coach, if he won this match it would be better, but his bench is solid, not safe."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie ANesta AlessandroMonzaUdineseFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus lead three Serie A rivals in battle for Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Petagna pens new Monza contract
Juventus eyeing Everton, Brighton raid for new striker