Ndoye nets brace as Bologna ease past Venezia in Serie A

Dan Ndoye netted his first Serie A brace to guide Bologna to a comfortable 3-0 victory over struggling Venezia, extending their unbeaten home league run to 10 matches (W3, D7).

After losing their last two competitive games, Bologna came into the game with hopes of returning to winning ways against their relegation-threatened opponents. The hosts went on the front foot from the outset, with Remo Freuler forcing Filip Stankovic into action before Ndoye drove another effort harmlessly wide. Moments later, Ndoye was given the chance to hit the target from 12 yards after being brought down by Ridgeciano Haps in the box.

The Switzerland international kept his composure under pressure, sending Stankovic the wrong way to roll home his first goal of the season. Buoyed by their opener, Bologna threatened to double their advantage through Juan Miranda, whose ambitious long-range strike drew a diving stop from Stankovic, ensuring the scoreline remained 1-0 at the break.

The break failed to halt Bologna’s momentum as Vincenzo Italiano’s side continued to push forward in search of the cushion of a second goal. Jesper Karlsson spurned a golden opportunity to find the net, firing straight at Stankovic after being sent through on goal by Jens Odgaard.

Bologna - Venezia match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Fortunately for Bologna, that miss did not prove costly as they went on to grab a second from another penalty. The referee was sent to the monitor to confirm that Jay Idzes had mistimed his challenge on Thijs Dallinga, giving Riccardo Orsolini the chance to blast home an emphatic spot-kick. Orsolini quickly added an assist to his impressive substitute display, playing the ball across the box for Ndoye to turn in his second goal of the evening.

Ndoye’s 71st-minute effort wrapped up Bologna’s fifth league win of the season, leaving them in eighth spot and four points adrift of the top six for the time being. As for the winless visitors, they remain rooted to the bottom of the table following a fourth consecutive defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dan Ndoye (Bologna)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.