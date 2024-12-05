Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere
Arteta set reach Arsenal landmark against Man Utd
Arsenal boss Arteta: We don't need Amorim revenge
Man Utd prepared to lose Bayindir

Man Utd watching Napoli keeper Meret

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd watching Napoli keeper Meret
Man Utd watching Napoli keeper MeretTribalfootball
Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret could be in line for a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are considering moving for a new goalkeeper, should Altay Bayindir leave.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Turkish international wants to move away, either on loan or permanently, to get more game time.

Per Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, United and several other clubs are looking at Meret.

However, he is a no.1 at his Italian club, who are challenging for Serie A this term.

Moving to United to compete with Andre Onana for the no.1 shirt may not be the best career move.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueMeret AlexManchester UnitedNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman