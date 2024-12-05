Man Utd watching Napoli keeper Meret

Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret could be in line for a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are considering moving for a new goalkeeper, should Altay Bayindir leave.

The Turkish international wants to move away, either on loan or permanently, to get more game time.

Per Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, United and several other clubs are looking at Meret.

However, he is a no.1 at his Italian club, who are challenging for Serie A this term.

Moving to United to compete with Andre Onana for the no.1 shirt may not be the best career move.

