Agents for Napoli midfielder Zambo-Anguissa contact both Manchester clubs

Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa is keen on a return to England.

The former Fulham midfielder's agents are working the Premier League transfer market and have already made contact with Manchester United and Manchester City.

Zambo-Anguissa is off contract at Napoli at the end of June, though the Azzurri have an option to extend by 12 months.

The Sun says agents are now in contact with both Manchester clubs are they seek to line up a Premier League.

Zambo-Anguissa has played a key role in Napoli's title push this season under coach Antonio Conte.