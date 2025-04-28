Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Ex-Mainz teammate Tanjga: Klopp has big Real Madrid wish

Agents for Napoli midfielder Zambo-Anguissa contact both Manchester clubs

Paul Vegas
Agents for Napoli midfielder Zambo-Anguissa contact both Manchester clubs
Agents for Napoli midfielder Zambo-Anguissa contact both Manchester clubsDanilo Gemito/IPA Sport/ipa-agen / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa is keen on a return to England.

The former Fulham midfielder's agents are working the Premier League transfer market and have already made contact with Manchester United and Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zambo-Anguissa is off contract at Napoli at the end of June, though the Azzurri have an option to extend by 12 months.

The Sun says agents are now in contact with both Manchester clubs are they seek to line up a Premier League.

Zambo-Anguissa has played a key role in Napoli's title push this season under coach Antonio Conte.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSerie AAnguissa FrankNapoliManchester UnitedManchester CityFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Man Utd chiefs make key Hojlund transfer call
Napoli open talks with Tottenham for Kulusevski