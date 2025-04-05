Napoli switch sights to Bologna midfielder Ferguson

Napoli are eyeing Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Napoli are looking for a replacement for André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The 29-year-old is on an expiring contract, but Napoli has an option to extend until 2027.

And the Italian giants are turning to Ferguson, 25.

The Scotland midfielder has a Bologna contract until the summer of 2028 with an option for another year.

Bologna are said to be demanding a hefty transfer fee to release Ferguson, but no exact price tag has been mentioned.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal and one assist in 20 competitive matches this season.

Bologna signed Ferguson from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022.