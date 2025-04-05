Tribal Football
Most Read
Victor Osimhen's most likely transfer destination revealed
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Solskjaer absolves Besiktas players after Turkish Cup exit
Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger learn ban fate

Napoli switch sights to Bologna midfielder Ferguson

Carlos Volcano
Napoli switch sights to Bologna midfielder Ferguson
Napoli switch sights to Bologna midfielder FergusonBologna/Facebook
Napoli are eyeing Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Napoli are looking for a replacement for André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 29-year-old is on an expiring contract, but Napoli has an option to extend until 2027.

And the Italian giants are turning to Ferguson, 25.

The Scotland midfielder has a Bologna contract until the summer of 2028 with an option for another year.

Bologna are said to be demanding a hefty transfer fee to release Ferguson, but no exact price tag has been mentioned.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal and one assist in 20 competitive matches this season.

Bologna signed Ferguson from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022.

Mentions
Serie AFerguson LewisBolognaNapoliAberdeenFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham fighting to keep Dejan Kulusevski amid Serie A interest
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Marino recalls bringing Maradona to Napoli: Juventus, Inter Milan turned us down!