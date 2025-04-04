Lukaku already planning Napoli exit

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku admits the Azzurri won't be his last club.

While the Belgium international has shone this season under coach Antonio Conte, Lukaku is already eyeing his next move.

A month ago he expressed his desire to return to Anderlecht.

"I will finish my career at Anderlecht, my parent club. I promised my son, who plays there," he told Corriere dello Sport.

Now La Derniére Heure and Het Nieuwsblad state that Lukaku hopes to sign for the "parent club" in the summer of 2026.

The 31-year-old is said to have informed the people around him of his decision.