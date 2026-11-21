Napoli avoided drawing a third successive Serie A home match for what would have been the first time since February 2010, earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Torino, who haven’t won in four league games (D1, L3).

Coming into this game with just five wins from 15 games in all competitions (D3, L7) - Napoli’s worst win tally at this stage of a campaign under the ownership of Aurelio De Laurentiis - the Partenopei had plenty of work to do.

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The hosts' willingness to attack the game couldn’t be questioned, though, with Scott McTominay dragging an early shot narrowly wide before Matteo Politano’s first-time side-foot attempt was pushed away by Lucas Perri.

The goalkeeper had to remain alert during an increasingly busy first period, diverting another McTominay effort away from goal and then beating Rasmus Hojlund’s firm strike away.

Key match stats Flashscore

Napoli fans will have been disappointed not to be ahead at the break, with another chance passing them by when Kevin De Bruyne’s goalbound header was blocked.

And that almost opened the door for Torino, who could have seized the advantage when Rolando Mandragora rattled the crossbar with a dipping shot in the final minute of the half.

A goalless first period means Napoli haven't conceded in both halves in any of their last 14 league matches, but that will have been scant consolation for the frustrated Neapolitans.

Match momentum Flashscore

Soon after the restart, the visitors looked to build some momentum, with Zakaria Aboukhlal skewing marginally off-target and fellow substitute Nikola Vlasic flashing a close-range attempt just over.

A fierce McTominay strike was repelled once more by Perri, keeping the scores level as the hour mark ticked by. Noa Lang was the next Napoli man to threaten, yet his low shot couldn’t find a way past Perri, who parried just far enough from McTominay’s outstretched leg.

The opportunities kept coming as Hojlund rifled straight at Perri, but there was nothing he could do to prevent McTominay from driving low into the corner after Lang had won the ball high up the field, edging Napoli ahead with 17 minutes to play.

Torino’s travelling fans will be disappointed to see what would have been a creditable draw ultimately slip away, with the result seeing them fall to 12th, four points behind eighth-placed Napoli.

The Partenopei have now lost just two of their last 23 head-to-heads (W16, D5) and are undefeated in 15 at home against the Granata (W10, D5), and their second win in six league games provides a much-needed boost (D2, L2).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Scott McTominay (Napoli)